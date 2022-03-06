A Toronto man is facing a number of charges after police say he assaulted people on TTC property on eight separate occasions by spraying them with an unknown substance.

In a news release, police said TTC Special Constables took 24-year-old Toronto resident Delan Lewis into custody at Finch Subway Station on Saturday at 6:48 p.m. following a string of alleged assaults that occurred between Oct. 16, 2021 and March 5.

At the time of his arrest, police said Lewis was in possession of a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol.

He is charged with three counts of carry concealed weapon, three counts of possess weapon dangerous to public peace, 11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and 11 counts of administer noxious thing, intent to aggrieve, annoy.

Lewis appeared in a Toronto court room on Sunday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.