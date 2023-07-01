A suspect is in custody following a string of targeted drive-by shootings in Scarborough that left two people injured, police say.

The first of the three shootings took place just before 3 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik told reporters at the scene that the suspect vehicle travelled to Ellesmere and McCowan roads, where a TTC bus and two white vehicles were seen in the middle of the road, one of which was riddled with bullet holes.

The suspect vehicle then made its way to Elsmere and Bellamy roads, where paramedics were observed loading a patient onto an ambulance.

"There are three separate scenes in relation to this incident, all involving the same suspect vehicle," Abdel-Malik said at the time. "We don't have any information on the number of occupants that were in that vehicle."

In total, three victims were shot at while in their respective vehicles, according to Abdel-Malik.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said, both of whom were transported to a trauma centre, where one of them remains in life-threatening condition and the other is in serious but stable condition.

It is unclear if the third victim targeted sustained any injuries following the string of shootings.

Police released a description of the suspect vehicle on Friday, which they described as a 2019 black Land Rover whose occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update issued on Saturday, police said a suspect was arrested following the three separate incidents and that there is “no further risk to public safety.”

No other information has been released by police at this time, but investigators said they would issue additional details later today by way of a news release.