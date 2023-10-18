A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North York back in June.

Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on June 12 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived in the area, police said they found 43-year-old Tung Duc Do inside a white van that had drifted onto the sidewalk. Do, police said, had been shot and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in the case.

Police said Abdalla Azawi was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the fatal shooting to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).