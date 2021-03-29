Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a house fire in a residential area of Georgetown that left two people dead last month.

On Feb. 17 at 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail for reports of a fire in a home.

The fire claimed the lives of Andrew and Krystyna Rerak.

Surveillance camera footage from the street the night before the fire broke out showed a man following a black sedan into the home’s garage.

On Friday, March 26, police took a man they identified as Harrison Brown of Mississauga into custody.

“We want to assure residents that this was not a random incident,” Halton Regional Police said Monday.“The accused and one of the deceased were known to each other in that they had a business relationship.”

Brown is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

He will appear in court virtually sometime today.

“At this time, evidence indicates the accused acted independently to commit these murders, and there is no broader, related public safety threat,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives 905-825-4776.