Two people are dead after a house caught fire south of Georgetown early Wednesday morning, local police and fire officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail, east of 8th Line and Danby Road in Halton Hills at about 5:35 a.m. for reports of a fire.

“Upon police arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” Halton Regional Police said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The flames were knocked out and two bodies were located inside.

The deceased were not immediately identified by authorities.

A stretch of Hidden Lake Trail is closed to allow for an investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the investigate the cause of the fire.