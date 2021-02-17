House fire in Georgetown leaves two people dead
The exterior of a home in Georgetown gutted by fire is shown on Feb. 17, 2021. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 12:58PM EST
Two people are dead after a house caught fire south of Georgetown early Wednesday morning, local police and fire officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail, east of 8th Line and Danby Road in Halton Hills at about 5:35 a.m. for reports of a fire.
“Upon police arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” Halton Regional Police said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
The flames were knocked out and two bodies were located inside.
The deceased were not immediately identified by authorities.
A stretch of Hidden Lake Trail is closed to allow for an investigation.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the investigate the cause of the fire.