

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Rhoderie Estrada, a mother of three who was found dead in her East York home last week.

Police were called to Estrada’s home on Torrens Avenue, in the Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive area at around 2:15 a.m. on May 26.

When officers arrived, one of the occupants of the home guided them to an upstairs bedroom where Estrada was found without vital signs and with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said they believe someone entered the home through a side window between 10:30 p.m. and 2:15 a.m. and murdered Estrada.

At a news conference Sunday, Det-Sgt. Mike Carbone said police have arrested a suspect.

Yostin Murillo, 22, of no fixed address, has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree murder.

He is set to make a court appearance on June 4.

