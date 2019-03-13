Arrest made in murder of woman found dead at Pelham Park apartment
Ambulances are parked outside Pelham Park Gardens where the discovery of a deceased female was found on March 13, 2019.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:38PM EDT
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a female found dead at an apartment building in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning, CP24 has learned.
Officers were called to a residential building on Pelham Park Gardens, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road, at 2:54 a.m. for a suspicious death.
When police arrived, a female victim was located in a unit on the 17th floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.
CP24 has confirmed that a male has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
A source confirms that the suspect, who is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon, is an acquaintance of the deceased.