

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a female found dead at an apartment building in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning, CP24 has learned.

Officers were called to a residential building on Pelham Park Gardens, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road, at 2:54 a.m. for a suspicious death.

When police arrived, a female victim was located in a unit on the 17th floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

CP24 has confirmed that a male has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

A source confirms that the suspect, who is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon, is an acquaintance of the deceased.