Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man accused of deliberately setting a North York restaurant on fire back in the summer that killed an 18-year-old man.

On the early morning of July 10, crews responded to a fire at Slam Restaurant in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police said Shahriyar Safarian of Richmond Hill was located at the scene suffering from obvious injuries as a result of the fire.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect on Friday as 19-year-old Arian Ghasemmanesh of no fixed address.

He is wanted for manslaughter and arson-disregard for human life.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).