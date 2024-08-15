Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ajax man after he allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop after officers spotted a firearm in his vehicle last week.

Police say that officers were on patrol in the area of Brock and Dundas streets at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug 9 when they initiated the traffic stop.

In a news release, police said that officers approached the vehicle and noticed a firearm under the front passenger while speaking with the driver.

At that point, officers demanded the driver exit the vehicle. However, it is alleged that he instead sped away from the scene.

“Police engaged in a brief pursuit but discontinued a short distance later,” the release notes.

At this point it is not clear why police initiated the traffic stop but in the release, police described the vehicle as “suspicious.”

A warrant has now been issued for 27-year-old Paul Andres Fernandez in connection with the investigation.

Police say that he is wanted for numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from a peace officer.