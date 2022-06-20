Police have issued a search warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old outside a North York mall last month.

The incident took place on May 9 around 8:30 p.m. at the parking lot at Sheridan Mall, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Toronto resident Calvin Andre Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was seen carjacking a Toyota Corolla in the mall parking lot prior to fleeing the scene, police said at the time.

Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk called the shooting “brazen” while speaking with reporters at the scene.

“It's very brazen. That's concerning. And whenever you see this, you know I could have my family here shopping, right?” he said. “So it is very concerning and we take this very seriously and we'll be investigating this as well as we can to have a successful outcome.”

On Monday, Toronto police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as 28-year-old Nashon Marshall in connection with the shooting. He is wanted for second-degree murder and robbery while armed with a firearm.

Police have released an image of Marshall and have described him as standing about six feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. He has a number of tattoos, including one that says “family first” on his chest, a “2750” on his forearm, an image of cash on his right inner writs, the words “money makes the world go round” on his inner forearm and the word “pain” on his right waist.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.