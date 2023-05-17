Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at an electronics store in Brampton.

Police said the robbery occurred yesterday near the intersection of Kennedy Road South and Clarence Street. Three suspects are said to have entered the store with a handgun before demanding electronics.

No one was injured during the robbery. The suspects allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of property and fled to a getaway car with stolen license plates.

Less than an hour after the alleged incident, Peel police located and arrested three suspects near the intersection of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in Toronto, where investigators recovered a replica handgun and approximately $50,000 worth of stolen property. A fourth suspect, who was driving the getaway car, fled the area.

Carlos Porter, 19, of Mississauga, has been charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm, wearing a disguise with intent and failing to comply with a release order. Porter was previously out on a recognizance order stemming from previous charges, including ten counts of robbery, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a release order, and four counts of possession of stolen property.

Trey Richardson-James, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Jaheim Brown, 19, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Police continue to look for the fourth suspect, and anticipate further charges will be laid in connection with this incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Peel police.