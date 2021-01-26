

CP24.com





Two men are in custody and firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle, are off the street in relation to an August 2020 shooting where a 19 year-old suffered serious injuries in Brampton.

On Aug. 22, 2020 at about 7:50 p.m., police were called to a business on Hale Road, near Glidden Road in Brampton for reports of shots fired.

A 19-year-old victim had been engaged in a physical fight with two other suspects and he was later shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a car and the victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Months later, police said they executed two separate search warrants in Mississauga and Brampton.

In the course of both searches, firearms including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, two overcapacity magazines and two shotguns were allegedly seized.

A suspect identified by police as Winward Saunders, 33, of Toronto was charged with 28 offences including attempted murder.

A second suspect, identified by police as Neil Wilson, 31, of Brampton was charged with eight offences including attempted murder.

Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Brampton courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.