

Chris Fox, CP24.com





At least six taxi and limo drivers working out of Pearson International Airport have now died after testing positive for COVID-19, a union representative confirms.

Rajinder Aujla, who is the president of the Airport Limo Association, tells CP24 that 10 of his drivers have died since the outset of the pandemic. Of those people, he said that six of them had confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the cause of death for the others remains unconfirmed.

At this point it remains unclear whether the drivers picked up the virus on the job, though several limo and taxi drivers that spoke to CP24 on Wednesday conceded that it was a constant concern, particularly in the early days of the epidemic when most cases were being traced back to international travel.

“I am an airport driver but I stopped driving at the end of March, it was just getting too risky,” Charanjit Saini said. “Last customer I picked up they were four people and I asked them where they were coming from and they said France, which was a hotspot at the time. They told me they were going to isolate themselves but they were sitting right beside me.”

Saini said that he is personally aware of two limo drivers who have died from COVID-19 just in the last week.

He said that both of them had worked until late March before falling ill.

“I know they were sick in the hospital,” he said.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority has previously taken several safety measures to help protect the drivers still working at Pearson during the pandemic, including the disinfecting of all limos and taxis before each trip.

They have also distributed thousands of disposable gloves to drivers.