

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday morning, while local officials have independently reported at least four more cases not included in the provincial tally.

The province also confirmed its first possible death of a person infected with COVID-19, another case not included in the eight that were officially reported by the provincial government today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 that the case was in the Simcoe and Muskoka Public Health Unit, which encompasses Muskoka, Simcoe County and Barrie, and a posthumous test revealed that the person was infected with COVID-19.

The coroner will investigate whether COVID-19 was indeed the cause of that person's death.

Ontario’s official count released on Tuesday states that there are 180 active cases in the province and five recoveries. There are currently 1,567 people under investigation, the province says.

Officials reported 32 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s morning count included five cases in Hamilton, but did not include a separate positive case confirmed in Waterloo Region and three in the Kingston area.

Officials there said a man in his 20s reported to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener and had a recent travel history to the United States.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit said three people in their area tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

They are two women aged 44 and 62 and one 48-year-old man, who each had recent travel history to Spain, Barbados and Britain.

All three were discharged into isolation from local hospitals and the public health unit is tracing all of their close contacts.

The remainder of the new cases announced by the province also included two from London-Middlesex, and one from York Region, identified as a man in his 60s with recent travel to Costa Rica.

He presented himself to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket and along with all other patients disclosed on Tuesday, was discharged into self-isolation.

Including the cases disclosed by local public health units but not confirmed by the province, Ontario has 184 active cases, five recoveries, and one probable fatality due to the pandemic.

The increase comes as the provincial government declared a two-week state of emergency to enforce even stricter forms of social distancing to combat the spread of the virus.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Tuesday that “Toronto has some” cases of COVID-19 infection that can only be explained by community transmission of the virus.

He said several other municipalities are reporting one or two cases each that can be attributed to community transmission.

The remainder have all been found to have originated due to travel abroad or close contact with a previously confirmed case.

Elliott said the risk of community transmission may widen in the future.

“We have to be prepared for community spread in the future, we hope it doesn’t happen but we need to be prepared to expect that it might,” she said.

Canada has 468 confirmed cases of the virus, four confirmed deaths, one possible death, and 11 recovered patients so far.