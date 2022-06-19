At least 2 people shot in Toronto's Harwood area: police
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in the Harwood area that send two people to hospital.
Published Sunday, June 19, 2022 3:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 19, 2022 3:09PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Harwood neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the Humber Boulevard, south of the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area, at 2:42 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said one male victim was transported to a non-adult trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Another victim was rushed to another trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
