Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Harwood neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Humber Boulevard, south of the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area, at 2:42 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said one male victim was transported to a non-adult trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Another victim was rushed to another trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

