At least four under-construction homes have been destroyed after a structure fire in Burlington, Ont. early Monday morning.

Speaking to CP24 Monday, Burlington Fire Chief Dan Vanderlelie said the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. on Lodi Road, near Dundas Street West and Walkers Line.

“Upon arrival, we had three fully engulfed homes. Since that time, we’ve lost four,” Vanderlelie said. “All of those homes were under construction.”

According to Vanderlelie, two homes on either side of the blaze were occupied and crews were able to safely evacuate residents inside. Those homes remained unaffected, according to crews.

The Monday morning fire marks the third time in recent weeks that Burlington Fire has responded to calls on Lodi Road. In two prior incidents, one on Saturday and one about two months ago, crews were called to the area for structure fires.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating all of the recent incidents, the chief said.

Police are on the scene to divert local traffic.