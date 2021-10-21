Toronto police are looking for a man who they say broke into a North York home, removed a quantity of jewelry and made a clean getaway after taking a shower in the residence.

It happened near Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue on Saturday at approximately 8:46 p.m. Police said they were called to the area for a report of a break and enter.

Police allege a man broke into a residence, removed an undisclosed amount of jewelry and money and took a shower before leaving.

Investigators said that they believe the man spent “a number of hours” inside the home during the incident.

He was also armed with an axe at the time.

Toronto resident Gary Prince, 29, is wanted for break and enter and commit, mischief under $5,000, and theft over $5,000 in connection with the incident.

He is described by police as standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 inches tall with a slim build and dark curly hair.

Prince was last seen wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket, light colour pants, and tan and brown ankle boots similar to Blundstones, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.