

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Conservative MP Mark Warawa has died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

The B.C. politician represented the riding of Langley -- Aldergrove, outside Vancouver.

His family issued a statement on his Facebook page with a final message to constituents, saying it was an incredible honour to serve his community since being elected in 2004.

Warawa was a devout Christian and his family says his "new address is in heaven."

In April, he announced his diagnosis and in May he made an emotional farewell to the House of Commons while urging parliamentarians to love one another.

Before entering federal politics, Warawa spent 14 years as a city councillor in Abbotsford, B.C.