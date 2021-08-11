

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A lawyer for Canada's attorney general says the United States has laid out a case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou that shows her actions meet the classic definition of “commercial dishonesty.”

Robert Frater told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that the allegations about what Meng both said and left unsaid in a presentation to HSBC are the essential elements of fraud and she should be extradited to face charges.

Meng's long-awaited extradition hearing is proceeding as courts in China prosecute Canadians whose sentencing or detentions are widely seen as retaliation for her 2018 arrest.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 11 years, while Canadian Robert Schellenberg's 15-year sentence for smuggling drugs was increased to the death penalty on Tuesday.

Meng, who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the Chinese telecom giant's founder, denies allegations that she put HSBC at risk of breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran.

But Frater accused Meng of making statements to a senior banker eight years ago that “went to some length to demonstrate that Huawei had a rigorous approach to sanctions compliance, and that Huawei demanded the same of any partners working in Iran.”

She neglected to tell the banker that Huawei controlled the company, Skycom, that was the subject of HSBC's concern, he says.

“It's about leaving an impression. And the message was received exactly as it was intended,” Frater says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.