

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A two-month-old baby who was inside a vehicle stolen from the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood has been found safe, police confirmed Sunday night.

Police said the child's mother was at a plaza in the area of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, when the vehicle, identified by police as a brown 2005 Toyota Sienna, was taken.

The woman’s two-month-old son was inside the van when the vehicle was stolen, police said.

Police quickly issued an appeal to the public for help tracking down the child and the vehicle and at around 9:30 p.m., investigators confirmed that the vehicle was found near Cricklewood Road and Redwater Drive.

The child, who is in good health, was assessed by paramedics and has now been reunited with his mother, police told CP24.

Investigators have not yet released any information on suspects.

It is not clear if the person who took the van initially knew there was baby inside and police say they are currently investigating the incident as a theft of a vehicle.