Days after receiving an endorsement from former Toronto mayor John Tory, Ana Bailão has seen a significant bump in support, according to a newly released poll, but Olivia Chow remains in the lead ahead of Monday's byelection.

Among decided voters surveyed by Mainstreet Research, Chow polled 30 per cent, down six points from last Tuesday's number. She is followed by Bailão, who has garnered 22 per cent support, a nine-point increase.

The poll was conducted on Thursday, a day after Tory threw his support behind his former deputy mayor. In a video posted to Twitter, Tory, whose resignation in February triggered the election, said Bailão is "the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together every day."

Behind Chow and Bailão is Anthony Furey with 13 per cent support – up six points from Tuesday's poll. Earlier this week, former city councillor Rob Davis dropped out of the contest and backed Furey.

Polling at 12 per cent is Mark Saunders, who is the choice of Ontario Premier Doug Ford to lead the city. "I'll be voting for Mark," Ford said on Tuesday. "That's just my opinion. He'd be the best mayor."

Josh Matlow got nine per cent support among decided voters, followed by Mitzie Hunter with five per cent.

Meanwhile, Brad Bradford and Chloe Brown are tied at two per cent each.

The mayoral candidates have three days left to convince Toronto residents to vote for them on June 26.

Methodology

Mainstreet Research surveyed 1,481 Toronto adults on June 22 using automated telephone interviews.

The margin of error is +/- 2.5 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.