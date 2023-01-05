Bail hearings are scheduled for later this month for four of eight girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a Toronto homeless man.

Police have said that three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the city's downtown core in mid-December.

One teen is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Jan. 20, two others on Jan. 25, and another on Jan. 27.

One girl, who has already been released on bail, is set to return to court next week.

The remaining three teens are to appear on Jan. 25 to set dates for their bail hearings.

The identities of the accused cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said they believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.