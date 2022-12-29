

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto are set to appear for a bail hearing in the new year.

Toronto police have said three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the downtown core in mid-December and he later died in hospital.

The identities of the accused cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During a brief court appearance on Thursday, a lawyer for one of the girls requested Crown lawyers disclose a video of the alleged attack posted on the popular online video platform TikTok.

A judge said some of the teens are still in the process of retaining a lawyer so that's also why the case needs to be put over.

The teens are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in youth court on Jan. 5, 2023.