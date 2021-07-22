

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian companies and other global businesses say their website s and services are fully operational again after they experienced technical difficulties or outage s this afternoon.

Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and PC Financial all told customers on Twitter that their website s are back up after earlier informing people that they were aware of technical issues and working to resolve them.

Monitoring website Down Detector showed a sharp increase in reported technical difficulties on the three companies' website s after 12 p.m. Eastern time, along with Bank of Nova Scotia and Air Canada.

The website s of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday, but now appear to be operating normally.

While many of the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment or share the cause of the outage s, cloud services provider Akamai Technologies was reporting a service disruption and said it had implemented a fix.

Akamai assured Twitter users that the disruption was not the result of a cyberattack and said it continues to monitor the situation.

- with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.