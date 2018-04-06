

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A busy downtown intersection has been partially shut down as police investigate a suspicious package at the entrance to a nearby hospital.

Police were called to the Bathurst entrance of Toronto Western Hospital, north of Dundas Street West, shortly after 5 p.m. after a taped-up black box was found.

It’s not clear what the package contains or who left it there.

A police explosives team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the package.

The main lobby of the hospital and a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart have been evacuated as police investigate.

Bathurst Street has also been shut down between Dundas and Nassau streets to accommodate the investigation.

The TTC said streetcar service along Dundas Street is currently diverting around the area in both directions.