

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- BCE Inc. announced Friday that chief executive George Cope will retire at the start of next year after nearly 12 years in the top job.

The telecommunications and media company said chief operating officer Mirko Bibic will takeover as chief executive of BCE and Bell Canada on Jan. 5, 2020.

Cope, 57, joined Bell from Telus as chief operating officer in January 2006, becoming president and CEO of BCE in July 2008.

Under his leadership, Bell grew its wireless business and executed strategic investments and acquisitions valued at more than $15 billion.

"In his tenure as our CEO, George Cope has re-energized Bell as an agile competitor and the industry's growth leader," BCE chairman Gordon Nixon said in a statement.

"He has led the restructuring initiatives and made the critical investments in Bell's team, networks and customer service infrastructure required to build a bold competitor across every segment of communications."

Cope said the time is right for Bibic, 51, to take the company to "the next level."

"He has been front and centre in the successful execution of Bell's broadband leadership strategy from its beginning," said Cope.

As chief operating officer, Bibic has been responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Business Markets, and Bell Residential and Small Business.

Bibic previously served as executive vice-president of corporate development and as Bell's chief legal and regulatory officer.

CP24 is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.