

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A bear that was seen running through a residential neighbourhood in Port Perry early Friday morning has climbed a tree and police are now awaiting the arrival of Ministry of Natural Resources staff to help resolve the situation.

Police received multiple calls about the bear after residents spotted it on Ella Street just before 7 a.m.

According to Const. George Tudos, officers quickly responded and located the bear running through the surrounding neighbourhood. He said that the bear has since climbed a tree.

“It doesn’t appear that the bear is aggressive in any manner however it is a wild animal and things do change,” he said. “We will try our best to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and make sure we get that bear safely out of there.”

Tudos said that police initially had some concerns because there were a number of children in the area at the time but he said that everything is “safe and calm” at the moment.

He said it is his hope that Ministry of Natural Resources staff will be able to tranquilize the bear before relocating it to a nearby forest.

“We are really hoping we can resolve this in a safe manner,” he said.