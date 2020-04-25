

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are looking for a black sedan after a 25-year-old Toronto man was shot in Vaughan’s Maple area on Friday evening.

York Regional Police say that just after 7 p.m. on Friday, they were called to Bachman Drive, east of Jane Street and south of Major Mackenzie Drive West, for reports of sounds of gunshots.

They arrived to find several shell casings, but no victim.

A short time later, a hospital contacted police to say that a male had showed up in the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators made their way to hospital and spoke to the victim.

He is in non-life-threatening condition.

On Saturday, police released a surveillance camera image of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

It is a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.