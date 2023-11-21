The Toronto Blue Jays have released new images of the Rogers Centre’s $300-million facelift and the stadium is almost unrecognizable in its current form.

The second phase of renovations began shortly after the Jays season came to an abrupt end in the American League Wild Card Series in early October.

Since then, the team’s front office said it has removed and recycled 29.5 million pounds of material to set up the new-and-improved 100 level.

Images released Tuesday show work is well underway to transform the 34-year-old stadium into a reimagined ballpark.

The highlights of the renovations’ second phase are predominantly focused on the lower-level fan experience and feature new seats with more legroom and slats on the back.

There will also be a greater variety of seating options -- foul territory will be reduced by roughly 3,000 square-feet -- and seats in the lower bowl will be oriented towards the field.

Also, excavation at the field level to create below-ground space for new player facilities and three premium clubs appears to be completed.

“Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark,” Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a news release.

The first phase of completed renovations was unveiled at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season and featured new spaces in the “Outfield District” for baseball fans to watch the game and mingle.

Shapiro said he and the Blue Jays organization are excited to build on the popularity of those spaces in the second phase of renovations, which are reportedly expected to extend the lifespan of “the Dome” by another 10 to 15 years.

“By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball,” Shapiro said.

The upgrades are set to be completed by the Jays 2024 home opener on April 8.