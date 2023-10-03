Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws against the New York Yankees during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 5:35AM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins will host the best-of-three series after winning the AL Central division.
The Blue Jays advanced to the playoffs by claiming the league's third and final wild-card spot.
Toronto is making its second straight playoff appearance.
The Jays hosted Seattle last fall after taking the first wild-card spot, but lost in two games to the Mariners.
Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman gets the start for Game 1 against the Twins.
The Blue Jays haven't advanced past the wild-card round of the playoffs since 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.