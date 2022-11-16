

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.

The 30-year-old Hernandez, who is entering his eighth Major League Baseball season, batted .267 with Jays last season with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs.

Hernadez spent six seasons in Toronto and won Silver Slugger awards in both 2020 and 2021, and was a finalist this season. The Silver Slugger is awarded to the best offensive player at each position in both the American and National Leagues. Hernadez also represented the Jays at the 2021 all-star game.

Hernandez is signed for one more year at US$10.65 million and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.

Swanson, a 29-year old right-hander, pitched in 57 games for the Mariners last season, going 3-2 with a 1.68 earned-run average.

Macko, a 21-year-old from Bratislava, Slovakia, made eight starts for advanced-A Everett in 2022, posting a 3.99 ERA while racking up 60 strikeouts across 38.1 innings. Macko attended Vauxhall High School in Vauxhall, Alta., before he was selected in the seventh round of the MLB draft by the Mariners in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.