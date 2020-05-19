Officials say a body has been found in the search for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since a fire tore through his family’s Markham home over the weekend.

The fire broke out at a townhouse in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Kenned Road at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said there was a loud bang, followed by a fire that spread to adjacent homes.

A mother and her three sons were at home at the time of the fire.

The mom, 41-year-old Chia Hamid, and two of her sons – 14-year-old Ahmed and six-year-old Zheer – managed to escape the home. However they were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, where they remain.

The family’s middle child, 12-year-old Aran, has been unaccounted for since the fire on Sunday.

York Regional Police said Tuesday night that a body has been found in the search. However they said that it has not yet been positively identified by the coroner.

The children’s father, Tahir Hamid, was out running errands when the fire broke out. Speaking through tears at the scene of the wreckage Monday, the father told reporters that he had brought his family to Canada to keep them safe.

"I was coming to Canada to save my family," said Hamid.

The family is Kurdish and they fled Iran three years ago, looking for a better life in Canada.

Officials have said there is nothing so far to indicate the fire is suspicious.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal; is investigating.