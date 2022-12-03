The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. for reports of flooding at a work site.

Fire crews were alerted to one worker who was trapped in an underground tunnel with water rapidly rising.

Police said all workers except one got out safely.

Crews were working into the early hours of Saturday to find the missing worker.

Saturday morning, police said a 54-year-old man was located and recovered shortly after midnight.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The Minister of Labour is investigating.

The cause of the leak is unclear but police told CP24 that a pipe burst.

Watermain and sanitary sewer improvement work is being done in the area.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.