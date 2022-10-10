Search and rescue crews have found the body of a missing 22-year-old Ontario woman in B.C.

Jaqueline ‘Jaqui’ McDermott, who was from the Kitchener-Waterloo area, was reported missing on Oct. 1.

Police said she was last seen near her van after attending a meditation retreat in British Columbia’s Nicola Valley, which is located in the province’s south-central interior.

McDermott’s vehicle was found broken down with the keys and her belongings on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Several extensive searches took place over the last week in the heavily wooded mountainous area. McDermott’s parents had travelled to B.C. to assist with the effort.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News that search and rescue teams located the young woman’s body on Saturday.

On Sunday, family friend Kathy Kitsemetry posted a statement on behalf of McDermott’s family thanking everyone for their “outpouring of support” during the search for Jaqui.

“We are devastated to report that her body was found yesterday after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and rescue teams. Our hearts are forever shattered,” the statement, in which the family asks for privacy, read.

“Please keep her in your hearts.”

Hours later, McDermott’s mother, Nathalie St. Maurice, shared a poem along with a hand drawing by her daughter on Facebook.

British Columbia’s Coroners Service has been notified and has launched an investigation into the death. Foul play is not expected, the RCMP said.

With files from CTV News Kitchener.