

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police said operations at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga are back to normal after a bomb threat was made Tuesday night.

Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 officers were contacted after an unknown person phoned the hospital saying a bomb was placed on the property.

“Just shortly after 6 p.m. we received a call from Credit Valley Hospital who made us aware that they received a threat against the hospital from an unknown person indicating there was a bomb on the property,” Mooken said.

Officers arrived on scene and conducted a thorough investigation of the surrounding area. While the investigation was underway, entrance into the hospital was blocked off except for ambulances carrying patients requiring emergency treatment.

Normal operations at the hospital resumed around 9 p.m.

“Nothing has been located at this time so we have reopened the hospital and it is operating normally,” Const. Sarah Patten said.

“We currently have no suspect information but we are still investigating. We have reopened the roadways but there is still a heightened sense of security, as well as officers are still on scene.”

Mississauga-Streetsville MPP Nina Tangri said she was “extremely disturbed” to hear about the bomb threat at the hospital.

“While I am relieved that police determined there is no risk to the hospital, threats to our community – especially those most vulnerable – are not acceptable,” she said in a statement. “I have full confidence that the Peel Regional Police will identify the individual or individuals responsible and hold them to account.”

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable in our community and in our province.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.