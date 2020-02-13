Bombardier sells remaining stake in A220 jetliner to Airbus
Bombardier's CSeries commercial jet takes off on its first flight on Monday, Sept. 16, 2013 in Montreal. Bombardier says Delta Air Lines Inc. has placed a firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 CS100 aircraft in what would be the largest order for the CSeries jets. The company says, based on the list price, the firm order is valued at approximately US$5.6 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:38AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. is completing its exit from commercial aviation as the plane-and-train maker plans to sell its remaining stake in the A220 jetliner.
Bombardier says it has entered into an agreement with Airbus SE and the Quebec government in which the Montreal-based company will transfer its shares to Airbus and the province.
Bombardier will receive US$591 million, including US$531 million immediately. Quebec's stake in the A220 program will rise to 25 per cent, with Airbus controlling the rest.
More to come.