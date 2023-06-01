The family of an engaged couple who were shot dead following a dispute with their landlord in Stoney Creek over the weekend have broken their silence.

In a statement released by Hamilton Police on Thursday, the family of Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone remembered their loved ones as “two beautiful souls” who loved their family, friends and “each other.”

“Anyone who crossed paths with Aaron or Carissa knew the special bond they shared with each other and their family and friends and it is something that everyone will be able to carry with them and cherish forever,” the statement notes. “Both of them had a heart of gold, imagine when you put those two hearts together.”

MacDonald, 27, and Stone, 28, were both shot outside of their home at 322 Jones Rd. near Barton Street, in Stoney Creek on Saturday.

Police have said that the dispute that sparked the fatal confrontation was over a mould issue in the basement apartment that MacDonald and Stone shared.

Police have alleged that the owner of the house, a 57-year-old named Terry Brekka per property records, barricaded himself in the residence following the shooting. Hours later, he was shot and killed by police in an incident that is now the subject of an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

In the statement released on Friday, the family of MacDonald and Stone noted that the couple were “days away” from moving into a new home and “starting the next chapter of their lives” when they were shot. The family also said that they were planning on getting married this summer.

“They were hardworking, honest, giving people who would do anything in their power to help anyone who needed it. They were respectable, responsible, law-abiding citizens,” the statement reads. “What happened to Carissa and Aaron was truly an act of unnecessary violence and they will be dearly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing them.”

MacDonald worked as an educational assistant and her family described her as someone who “oved her job, her school family and all of ‘her kids’ as she called them.”

Stone, meanwhile, was an electrician who had just finished five years of education, his family said.

“He possessed so much knowledge inside his profession,” the statement noted.

Hamilton police say that they have now wrapped up their investigation at the scene of the homicide but continue to interview witnesses, neighbours and 911 called.