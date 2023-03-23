Boy, 12, charged after alleged armed robbery, attempted stabbing in Pickering
March 23, 2023
A 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to stab a male and attempting to steal a computer this week in Pickering.
Police said the boy was armed with a knife and trying to stab a man near Kingston Road and Liverpool Road on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.
The suspect was arrested and officers recovered a knife and brass knuckles. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
Investigators discovered the accused was also involved in a robbery where a knife was pulled on Monday, a day prior to the alleged attempted stabbing. Police say the accused attempted to steal a computer but security intervened and the suspect fled.
The boy, whose identity is protected, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery.
Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact West Division at 1-888-579-1520.
Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.