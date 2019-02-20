

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- A 14-year-old boy is accused of first-degree murder in the death of a fellow teen in Barrie, Ont.

City police spokesman Peter Leon says both the victim and the accused lived at the same home, but were not related to each other.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at a Barrie hospital early Tuesday morning.

Leon says an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The 14-year-old is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence.

He is expected in court on Friday for a bail hearing.