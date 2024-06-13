A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Cliffside area in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

According to police, a 2006 Infiniti G35 sedan being driven by 66-year-old man was westbound on Kingston Road around 9:45 p.m.

As the vehicle approached Claremore Avenue, it struck the boy, who was crossing the street northbound on Kingston Road.

The teen was transported to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area or other information to come forward to investigators.