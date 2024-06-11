Toronto police are investigating after a large fight resulted in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in the city’s Weston neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received a call shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a large group of people fighting near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police told CTV News Toronto that up to 30 young individuals were involved in the brawl that started at Weston Collegiate Institute.

When officers arrived, they initially located a teenage victim, who, according to Toronto paramedics, was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found two more victims suffering "superficial wounds" as a result of the fight. Police said they were not stabbed.

It is unknown what led to the fight, and no suspect information has been released.

A woman living in the area said she heard a noise, and when she went to check what was happening, she saw "a bunch of young boys" running.

One of the boys collapsed in front of her neighbour's door, she recounted. "So I just opened the door quickly. I said, 'This young boy needs help.' And that's when one of the friends yelled out, 'he's been stabbed.'"

The woman said she used a towel to stop the bleeding. "I was just talking to him, keeping him calm, saying 'you're going to be OK,'" she added.