

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing at a Mississauga house party left a 19-year-old man dead last month.

Daniel Smith, of Mississauga, was found without vital signs when Peel Regional Police arrived at a residence near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1:15 a.m. on May 26. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friends of Smith said the victim was trying to break up a fight between two other people at the time.

Those who knew Smith described him as an energetic, caring and funny person who was “heroic.”

Officers said they arrested two males in connection with the fatal stabbing on Thursday.

A 16-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Mississauga-resident Noor Mohamed, 18, has been charged with accessory after fact to murder and is expected to appear in court on Friday.