Boy, 17, charged in shooting death of man outside North York party
Police investigate a homicide in the area of Toryork Drive and Weston Road Sunday August 25, 2019.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:30PM EST
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Alexis Charles outside a party in North York last summer.
The victim was found without vital signs near Toryork Drive and Weston Road, near Finch Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m.on Aug. 25
Police said they went to the scene after receiving a call about a male who had been shot.
First responders tried to revive Charles, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said at the time that there was a large party going on and at least 100 people were nearby when shots rang out.
Charles’s death was the city’s 41st homicide of 2019.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.