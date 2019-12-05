

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Alexis Charles outside a party in North York last summer.

The victim was found without vital signs near Toryork Drive and Weston Road, near Finch Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m.on Aug. 25

Police said they went to the scene after receiving a call about a male who had been shot.

First responders tried to revive Charles, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said at the time that there was a large party going on and at least 100 people were nearby when shots rang out.

Charles’s death was the city’s 41st homicide of 2019.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.