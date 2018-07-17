Boy, 17, found with loaded handgun aboard TTC bus: police
A handgun seized by Toronto police after an investigation in Brookhaven is seen. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 3:08PM EDT
A 17-year-old boy was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun while on a TTC bus in Brookhaven over the weekend.
TTC employees called Toronto police officers to the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive at around 2 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the teenager.
Officers said the boy was on TTC property at the time.
Police entered a bus in the area and, upon investigation of the boy, a loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic pistol was allegedly located.
The teenager was arrested at the scene and is now facing a total of 13 charges.
The boy cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.