

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun while on a TTC bus in Brookhaven over the weekend.

TTC employees called Toronto police officers to the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive at around 2 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the teenager.

Officers said the boy was on TTC property at the time.

Police entered a bus in the area and, upon investigation of the boy, a loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic pistol was allegedly located.

The teenager was arrested at the scene and is now facing a total of 13 charges.

The boy cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.