Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being poked by needle at Mississauga park
Police are seen at a park in Mississauga on July 13, 2018 after a boy was poked by a needle while playing in a sand pit. (PRP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 9:44PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 10:36PM EDT
A nine-year-old boy is getting checked out at hospital after he was poked in the hand by a needle while playing in a sand pit at a park in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sgt. David Yakichuk Park, in the area of Confederation Parkway and Dundas Street West after 8 p.m. for a report of a boy being poked by a needle.
They say the needle was removed and Mississauga Works crews were called to clean up the park.
The boy was brought to hospital for an examination as a precaution.
Police remained at the scene for several hours to keep the public away from the park.
Anyone who locates a needle in a public place is asked to call 311 or Peel Region Public Health.