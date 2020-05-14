A boy has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Scarborough Village.

Emergency responders were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive at around 11:50 a.m. for a report that two pedestrians had been struck.

A boy was found at the scene suffering from a head injury and was rushed to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Another person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police said they are looking for a black, four-door car that fled the scene. While no detailed description was available, police said the vehicle would have heavy damage as it also struck a pole.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.