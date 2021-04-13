A boy has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision at Southwood Drive and Glen Stewart Avenue.

A seven-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and became trapped under it, police said.

The boy was removed from under the vehicle and taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition, according to police.

The vehicle remained on scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation but have since reopened.