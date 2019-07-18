Boys, 3 and 5, found wandering streets of Oshawa overnight: DRPS
Two young brothers are safe after one was nearly hit by a car while roaming an Oshawa street in the middle of the night.
Durham Regional Police say a motorist called them at 2:45 a.m. Thursday after nearly running into a small boy running naked on the street in central Oshawa.
About ten minutes later, officers located a three-year-old boy, naked and without shoes, running on King Street West near Park Road South.
They said he was “unharmed and in good spirits,” but taken to hospital anyways as a precaution.
Officers started to canvas the neighbourhood in an attempt to locate the boy’s home when at 3:18 a.m., they found a second boy, about five-years-old, walking east on Saguenay Avenue at Park Road.
He was clothed and wearing shoes.
He was also taken to hospital for observation.
Officers eventually located their home at 4 a.m. They reached the boys’ mother in what they described as an “unsecure” apartment.
Police say they contacted the local Children’s Aid Society.