Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been booted from the Liberal caucus for alleged comments about a number of his colleagues.

In a statement released Monday the Chief Government Whip’s office said it was made aware last week that Sangha “made baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues.”

The statement did not detail the accusations, but said the whip Mark Holland consulted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as soon as he learned about the accusations and “the necessary steps were taken.”

“As of this afternoon, Mr. Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus,” the statement read.

The statement went on to say that the Liberal caucus “stands firm against racism and intolerance.”

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead.”

Sangha was first elected to parliament as a Liberal MP in 2015.