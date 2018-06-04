

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a crash took place in Brampton on Monday night.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, occurred in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road at around 10 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the driver of the vehicle and the motorcycle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate the cause of the crash.